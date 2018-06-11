Dr Rowan Williams to be new Canon Precentor at Peterborough Cathedral and Bishop’s Adviser for Liturgy and Worship

The Revd Dr Rowan Williams has been announced as Canon Precentor and Bishop’s Adviser for Liturgy and Worship at Peterborough Cathedral.

Rowan has been Anglican Chaplain to the University of York since April 2010. During that time she has also been an honorary Minor Canon of York Minster, and a member of the General Synod of the Church of England. She will take up her new post in September 2018.

Canon Precentor is one of three full time clergy posts at the Cathedral, the others being the Dean and the Canon Missioner. The Canon Precentor is responsible for the worshipping life of the Cathedral, including the choir, and will have pastoral oversight of the congregation. In addition, she will have a role in the wider diocese to advise on liturgy and worship.

Rt Revd Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough, said: “I am delighted that Rowan Williams has accepted our invitation to serve as Canon Precentor at Peterborough Cathedral and Bishop's Adviser for Liturgy and Worship. She brings very strong gifts in worship and liturgy, as well as her own personality and rich experience of priestly ministry. I look forward to welcoming her, and to seeing her gifts used in the Cathedral and more widely in the diocese.”

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, welcomed the news of Rowan’s appointment: “Worship is the heartbeat of cathedral life, and Peterborough Cathedral is a stunning space with huge potential for imaginative liturgy and creative worship. Rowan has many gifts, and we look forward to welcoming her to the Cathedral community and to working with her.”

Rowan is delighted to be joining the Cathedral: “I'm really looking forward to starting at Peterborough Cathedral, and especially to working with Tansy Castledine as Director of Music. I think we may be the first ever female Precentor/Director of Music combination in a British cathedral. My father's family is also from rural Northamptonshire, and we lived in Weston Favell on the edge of Northampton until I was 13, so I genuinely do feel as though I have a local connection.”

The Revd Dr Rowan Williams will be installed at Evensong on Sunday 16th September 2018 at 3.30pm in the Cathedral.