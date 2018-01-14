Double reason to celebrate at party in Peterborough

The Peterborough Breathe Easy Group’s Christmas celebration was made extra special as two of the members were celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary and were presented with a gift and a bouquet of flowers by the group.

The celebrating couple were Pamela and Roger Howland, who first met at the Peterborough Cycling Club Hillclimb in 1955 where Roger was a champion cyclist. In fact he still holds the record for the Peterborough to Leicester ride.

Pamela and Roger Howland. Photo: Paul Marriott

They were married at St Barnabas church in Taverners Road on December 14, 1957 and have two children, Paul and Fiona, and four grandchildren - Joe, Stuart, Max and Georgina.

For the last nine years Roger has held the post of treasurer at the Peterborough Breathe Easy Group, which is part of the British Lung Foundation.

The Peterborough Breathe Easy Group meets every second Thursday of the month between 2pm and 4pm at the Thomas Walker Medical Centre in Princess Street.

There are guest speakers on a whole range of topics, a raffle, sometimes bingo, but always a friendly welcome and a cuppa.

The group also had an outing to the pantomime at the Key Theatre over the festive period.

If you wish to get more information about the group please contact Geoff on 01733-578752 or just pop in to one of the meetings.