Double celebration for recruitment firm

An independent recruitment agency in Peterborough is celebrating growth of 20 per cent over the last year.

Recruit Mint, based in Church Walk, says its success is largely based on its teams of staff who specialise in specific employment sectors.

Mark Burton, director of Recruit Mint.

One highlight for the company, which was created seven years ago, is its Recruit Mint Education wing, which was established two years ago.

Mark Burton, director, said: “We are really proud to be celebrating our seventh birthday next month.

“It is also exciting to see the education recruitment specialism of our company turn two. We know it is our specialist approach to each sector that has made Recruit Mint and Recruit Mint Education a success over the years.”

Recruit Mint was founded by Mr Burton and Aaron Bowes in 2012 and now has 12 staff.

Alongside Recruit Mint Education, the agency’s team consists of recruitment consultants who specialise in technical, industrial and commercial sectors.

Mr Burton said: “Having specialist teams enables the agency to cover all of its candidate and client requirements, safe in the knowledge that the team will have full understanding of the sector.

He added: “With endless headlines about the UK facing a severe teacher shortage, we know it is more crucial than ever for the new hires to have the right skillset and qualities to match a school and its ethos.

“The team at Recruit Mint Education understands the challenges that schools face when making all important hires and knows that a one-size-fits-all approach to teacher recruitment doesn’t work.

“So, we offer a personalised, flexible service that is tailored to suit the needs of each individual education provider.”

Mr Bowes said: “We set up Recruit Mint because we wanted to do business differently.

“Agencies have a bad reputation of churning candidates and there is a misconception that recruiters just sit in their office twiddling thumbs, which simply isn’t the case at Recruit Mint.

“We regard every appointment as bespoke through our 17-step process, taking the time to really understand the employers’ needs and each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses.”