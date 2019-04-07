Donations will help Peterborough’s most vulnerable

Have your say

Yarwell Mill Country Park has supported furniture recycling charity Care Zone in supporting Peterborough’s most vulnerable.

Donations of much needed furniture and equipment have been made, with beds donated by directors James Crickmore (pictured with Hugh Caithness and Roger Larmond from Care Zone) and Maurice Sines.

Care Zone, run by KingsGate Community Church, provides emergency support to people in financial crisis.

More donations of the following are needed: beds, wardrobes, chests of drawers, dining suites, sofas, bedding, curtains and kitchen items.

Call 01733 575083 or email info@carezone.org.uk.