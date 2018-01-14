Donate clothes to help charity

Firefighters are urging people to raise money for charity by donating their old clothing.

This month The Fire Fighters Charity is holding its annual “Bag it and Bank it” recycling championship. Stations across the country are competing with each other to collect the most textile donations in their yellow charity bin throughout the month of January.

Donations of adult and children’s clothing, socks and underwear, coats, paired shoes, handbags and linen are all welcomed.

Clothing banks are located at Stanground, Dogsthorpe and the Volunteers Fire Stations in Peterborough, as well as fire stations in Whittlesey, Thorney, Stamford and Market Deeping.