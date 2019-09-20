Doing the day job back in the 70s and 80s

Here are a couple of photos that relate to my full-time job as a paramedic in Peterborough, writes Chris Porsz .

The first is from the late seventies in Bridge Street of a petrol driven Bedford ambulance on blue lights which I drove when I joined in 1986

Chris Porsz column

The second image is from an open day at Dogsthorpe fire station with our ambulance station next door.

Pictured are Steve Brown and Gren Morgan, who became station officer and is now enjoying his retirement. But who was the “patient”?

PS: This is how we lifted patients in and out of our ambulances... and probably why many of us developed back problems!

The tail lifts on our present Mercedes ambulances have made a massive difference especially now with larger patients and heavy equipment.