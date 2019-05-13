Dogs rescued from Wisbech house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Wisbech.

Fire crews from Wisbech and Whittlesey were called out on Sunday at 6.50pm to Hawthorne Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the property on fire and smoke issuing from the ground and first floor windows.

The crews extinguished the blaze and cleared the building of smoke.

Two dogs were rescued from the house and firefighters used Smokey Paws breathing masks to administer oxygen to them.

The firefighters had returned to their stations by 8.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a fire service spokesperson said.