Dog walkers take the lead on fouling

Whittlesey residents are taking the lead on tackling dog fouling after the launch of the town’s Green Dog Walkers scheme.

More than 50 dogs were registered at the launch in Market Place, and more have signed up since.

Dog owners who sign up pledge to always pick up after their pets, carry extra dog waste bags, provide other dog walkers with waste bags and highlight problem areas to Fenland District Council. In return, owners receive a Green Dog Walker dog tag to display on their dog’s lead or collar and a roll of dog waste bags as a thank you. The scheme was launched by Whittlesey Town Council, Whittlesey Neighbourhood Watch and the district council. Pictured are Rebecca Robinett, Cllr Kay Mayor, Cllr Julie Windle, Robin Sutton and Lynne Sutton with Mackie. Photo provided by RWT Photography.