Dog, stolen at knifepoint by burglars, reunited with Peterborough owner after public appeal

A dog, stolen by burglars at knifepoint, has been found and returned to his Peterborough family.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported yesterday that four men armed with knives broke into the a flat in Cleatham in Bretton at around 11.30pm on Monday July 23.

Homeowner Anthony suffered cuts to his arms as he attempted to fight off the armed intruders who escaped with his dog, a two-year-old female smooth coat Chihuahua named Tinkerbell.

But following a city-wide appeal, a member of the public discovered Tinkerbell dumped and alone in Sprignal, South Bretton, last night, Tuesday July 24.

She has now be returned to her owner.

Anthony's daughter-in-law Laura Cuppello said: "I had a message and two phone calls with sightings then someone got hold of her and kept her and rang me and told me they had her then my father in law went and picked her up."

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman confirmed that they were investigating an aggravated burglary at the address but said they did not have descriptions of the men to release at this time.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact police on 101.