Dog rescued in Peterborough bungalow fire

A dog was rescued from a bungalow fire in Peterborough.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire at Village Farm Close in Castor at 4.49pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 10).

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a bungalow.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A dog was rescued from the property.

The crews had returned to their stations by 6.25pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental, according to the region’s fire service.