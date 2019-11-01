Dog Diaries author Steven Butler visits Peterborough schools

Nearly 300 pupils at two Peterborough schools got to meet author Steven Butler, talking about his ‘Dog Diaries’ series.

Steven, a Roald Dahl Funny Prize shortlisted author, spent time with more than 280 children from Middleton Primary and The Peterborough School, who were entertained with readings from his books, as well as drawing along with him to create their own version of his canine character Junior.

Steven Butler with Peterborough pupils

The Dog Diaries are written from the point of view of the dog Junior, who also features in James Patterson’s ‘Middle School’ series.

Sally Hudson, assistant head at Middleton Primary, said “The atmosphere was lovely – the children were totally engaged and loved the drawing. Seeing and hearing a real author is a wonderful opportunity to engage them.”

The event is part of a series of ongoing events for Peterborough Celebrates Reading, a year of reading aiming to inspire children to read more and enjoy reading outside of school, contributing to better literacy and attainment at school.

Elaine Wilkinson, reading and learning manager at Vivacity, said: “Meeting Steven and finding out about his characters and books in such a fun, engaging way, will inspire those children to read his books and go on to read other similar books. It helps engage them with reading for enjoyment and develops their imaginations and literacy skills.”

l Steven Butler is the author of the bestselling The Diary Of Dennis The Menace and The Wrong Pong fiction series. The Wrong Pong was shortlisted for the prestigious Roald Dahl Funny Prize in 2009.