Dog abandoned and left to die in Chatteris street

An elderly dog was found collapsed in the street after being abandoned and left to die by cruel owners.-

The collapsed elderly terrier cross, was extremely thin and was dying when she was found. She was also covered in filth and faeces around her back end and had a large ulcerated mass on her stomach.

The box the dog was found in

She was found by a member of the public who took the dog to the RSPCA centre said they had found her in a cardboard box near to the Green Welly Truck Stop on Doddington Road, at the Chatteris roundabout, at around 4pm on Monday 30 July.

Staff at the centre rushed her to a nearby veterinary centre where the dog had to sadly be put to sleep to prevent her suffering any further.

She had a suspected burst mammary tumour and her teeth and gums were in a terrible condition.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Jayne Bashford said: “I was horrified that someone had allowed their dog to become this sick and poorly.

Vets had to put the dog to sleep to prevent further suffering

“This poor little girl was collapsed and it was clear she was dying. The kindest thing we could do was take her straight to a vet to end her suffering.

“I cannot begin to describe what a terrible condition she was in, it was just awful. She had a putrid ulcerated mammary tumour which was the size of two tennis balls under her stomach, her back end was caked in faeces and her teeth and mouth were in an appalling condition.

“A dog does not get in this kind of terrible condition overnight, and it’s clear that she must have been suffering for a terribly long time.

“I am investigating this incident and there must be someone somewhere who knows who owned this poor dog. I would urge them to get in touch with our inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

