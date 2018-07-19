Do you fancy your own Peterborough fishing lake with a lodge - it could be yours for £360,000

A former trout fishing lake and lodge - set in more than 20 acres on the North Bank, between Peterborough and Whittlesey - has gone on the market.

The property - with a £360,000 guide price - offers potential for a variety of recreational uses subject to planning and comprises a former fishing lodge and lake previously operated as North Bank Trout Fishery together with a parcel of agricultural land, extending in all to approximately 8.60 hectares (21.26 acres).

The secluded lake and fishing lodge could be yours.... for �360,000

Fishing pegs are available around the lake as well as from an island accessed by a grassy bank.

The water has not been stocked with trout in recent years but is understood to be considered suitable for a variety of coarse fish, including carp.

Access around the circumference of the lake is available via a grass track screened by mature hedgerows and broadleaf woodland.

The lodge is a detached two-storey building of brick under slate roof construction with two rooms on the first floor and a single room and WC on the ground floor.

The lodge presents a renovation or development opportunity subject to the obtainment of planning permission from Peterborough City Council.

Interested parties are urged to make their own planning enquiries. The lodge is situated to the south east of the lake and adjoins a hardstanding area.

Full details at https://www.brown-co.com/

Contact: 01553 770771 or tom.phillips@brown-co.com