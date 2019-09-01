Ditching the booze helps Peterborough slimmer pour away pounds

Overweight and worried about the amount of alcohol that she was consuming, Elizabeth Daniels, 46, of Thorney, has shed both the pounds, and her wine habit with the help of her local Slimming World group.

Now she hopes that sharing her experience will help others with their own weight loss as, on Tuesday, September 3, she will be re-launching the Slimming World groups held at Dogsthorpe Community Centre at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Working for many years in a stressful job, Elizabeth found herself relying on alcohol to de-stress and relax.

“I was very aware that I was drinking way beyond the recommended alcohol units each week, but felt powerless to stop. Wine had become a habit and an emotional crutch after a stressful day, or a celebration after a good day,” she said.

Research commissioned by Slimming World has shown that the combined effects of a bottle and a half of wine, leading to late night snacking and carb-loaded morning-after food can cause drinkers to consume up to almost 6,500 addional calories; enough for a 2lb weight gain.

Elizabeth had seen her weight increase to 14st 7lbs, lowering her self-esteem. Needing support to break this vicious circle, she joined her local Slimming World group hoping to take back control.

“Simply telling myself that I was tackling my weight, rather than my drinking, took the shame away,” she said.

“In my first week of following the plan, I lost half a stone which was a real confidence boost, and showed me that I could take control of food which gave me the encouragement to take control of my drinking too. Buoyed by my continued weight losses, I found that I didn’t need wine to cheer me up; looking at my weight loss did that!”

By focusing on her weight loss goal, Elizabeth was able to cut the alcohol out of her diet and lose five stones in nine months.

“I just wanted to control my drinking, lose a couple of stones and make some friends. Now I don’t drink at all, have dropped from a size 18 to size eight, made lots of new friends and even got a new career,” she said.