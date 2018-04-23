Disposable barbecue on bin causes two houses to catch fire in Fenland town of March

A disposable barbecue left on a bin caused two houses to catch fire in the Fenland town of March.

At 5.34pm on Friday (April 20) two crews from March were called to a fire in Mallard Way.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire affecting two houses. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and had returned to their station by 7.50pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was caused by a disposable barbecue being placed on top of a bin that was not fully extinguished.

“Please ensure that when you have finished cooking that the barbecue is cool before you move it and never dispose of the ash in a dustbin. With disposable barbecues in particular, consider leaving them to cool once they have burned out and pour water on to ensure they are fully extinguished.”