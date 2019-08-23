‘Disgusting’ state of street gives bad impression to Peterborough theatregoers and performers

At the last show I saw at what used to be the Broadway Theatre in Peterborough, Jimmy Tarbuck’s opening words were “I see we have arrived during the litter festival.”

Last week I went along to book for a forthcoming show in the what is now named the New Theatre.

The surrounding hasn’t changed much. I walked down a side alley where there were cans, bottles and where somebody had defecated.

The new owners are trying to bring quality entertainment to Peterborough, I wonder what impression that gives to the performers?

It is all very well keeping the city centre clean, but just a short walk outside it, it is disgusting.

William Willson

Meggan Gate

Peterborough

What do you think? Email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk