Disgust as thieves target children’s charity Little Miracles

A charity which supports disabled children has been targeted by thieves.

Electrical equipment was stolen from Little Miracles in Hollow Lane, Ramsey, including an Xbox One, flatscreen TV, PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii, as well as games and controllers, including an Xbox 360 controller with a red skull design skin on it.

Amy Clarke posted on Facebook: “Why would anybody do this to us?? A charity that supports children with disabilities and life limiting illnesses. Do you have any information?? If you know anything, please do the right thing! PLEASE SHARE THIS!! Xx.”

She added: “Thank you all, I have received so many offers of help and donations, which is totally amazing. This is True community spirit xxx I have been asked to set up a page for donations so If you would like to make a donation to help buy new equipment that would be amazing. Love to you all xx please keep sharing locally xx.”

Little Miracles also posted on Facebook: “It sickens me that our Ramsey branch appears to have been targeted and broken into, items stolen and a real mess left. I realise times are hard for everyone but it’s disgusting pure and simple and it breaks my heart that anyone would target disabled children.”

Little Miracles is a parent led support group for families with children that have additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

The charity is based at The Spinney in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe, but has groups across the region.

Money is now being raised to buy new equipment for the group.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-clarke53.

Anyone with information on the theft should call police on 101.