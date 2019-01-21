Discover how you can find a new job or apprenticeship in Peterborough

Hundreds of jobs will be on offer in Peterborough when a number of leading employers take part in a recruitment and careers event.

Coca Cola European Partners, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Addison Lee, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Diligenta, Voyage Care, Anglia Ruskin University, Stagecoach Bus, PJ Care, The Princes Trust, National Careers Service are just some of the companies taking part.

They will showcase their vacancies at The Job Show at Peterborough United Football Club, in London Road, on February 28 from 10.30am to 3pm.

Jamie Marwood, talent acquisition for event sponsors Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “We are looking for determination and a passion to succeed in your chosen path.”

The show will also feature training providers, universities, colleges, and other organisations.

There will be a series of sector-led seminars from exhibitors such as Coca Cola, which will feature ‘A day in the life of Coca Cola’, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will be show casing a ‘Career in Healthcare’ followed by Anglia Ruskin University with their ‘A Route to Nursing Apprenticeships.’

Victoria Clarke, director of The Job Show, said: “Due to public demand we are delighted to be back in Peterborough.

“It is with great pleasure to be working in partnership with Coca-Cola as headline sponsor - together with all our exhibitors we will have on offer hundreds of job, career and apprenticeship opportunities in all different sectors.

“If you are looking to improve your prospects, want a change of career, seeking an apprenticeship or simply want to get back into work then come to The Job Show - we are confident there will be something for everyone.”

Job opportunities include: Contact Centre: Customer Advisors, Sales Advisors, Inbound and Outbound advisors, Team Leaders, Managers, Health & Social Care: General Registered and Mental Health Nurses, Charge Nurses, Healthcare Assistants, Support Workers, Senior Health Care Workers, Maternity Care Assistants, Midwives Business, PR & Admin: PR, Analysts, Receptionists Transport, Engineering & Warehouse: Bus Drivers, Couriers, Warehouse Co-Workers, Production, Engineering as well as various apprenticeships.