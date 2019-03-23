Dinner boosts mayor’s charity collection

A dinner helped raise £500 for the chosen charities of Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash.

The meal at Turkish-Moroccan inspired restaurant Tavan in Lincoln Road, Millfield, was organised by city councillor Ansar Ali.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have raised this amount of money for charity and delighted to see so many people attending.

“It was a fantastic social get together as always. I wish to thank those who attended.”

Cllr Ash is pictured at the front with Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

His chosen charities for his year as mayor are: The Light Project, Alzheimer’s Society and Deafblind UK.