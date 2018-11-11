Diamond couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

They spent two decades serving up fish and chips, but that is no-fin on the 60 years of marriage Reg and Muriel Moyses celebrated last Thursday.

The 85-year-olds living in Farcet Fen first met when they were teenagers. Muriel looked after horses at a stables in Whittlesey Road, Stanground (where Tesco is now) and when Reg’s sister moved in she would see her future husband when he visited. “We just got to know each,” said Muriel.

The couple on their wedding day EMN-180111-165127009

The great-grandparents, who had six children, worked for 21 years at Mr Wicks fish and chip shop in High Street, Fletton.

On their anniversary they were taken out for a meal at the Apple Cart in Cardea and were visited by friends and family.

Muriel said she could not believe how long she had been married, adding: “A lot of people don’t get this far, do they.”