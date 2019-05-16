Devastated family pay tribute to Peterborough great-great auntie (99) who died in Davids Lane collision

Have your say

The family of a 99-year-old great-great auntie who died in a collision with a car in Davids Lane in Werrington have paid tribute to her after she was formally named by police.

Lillian Clark of Sunnymead, Werrington, was crossing Davids Lane when she was struck by a car at about 1pm.

Lillian Clark

She died at the scene.

The road remained closed throughout the afternoon as enquiries took place, with a large emergency service presence.

The driver of the car was not injured.

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision.

The emergency services at Davids Lane. Photo: Terry Harris

Lillian’s family said in a statement: “She was a much loved and dear auntie, great auntie and great-great auntie. We are all devastated by her recent passing in such tragic circumstances.”