A derelict house in Peterborough was deliberately set on fire.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Ramsey and the north roaming pump were called to Peterborough Road, Stanground, at 12.49pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Fire news

The crews extinguished the fire and had returned to their stations by 4.44pm.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.