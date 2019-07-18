Derelict building in Bretton set on fire

A derelict building in Bretton was deliberately set on fire.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out at around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday) to Heltwate in Bretton.

Crews arrived to find a small fire, with smoke seen through the roof of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished with the crews returning to their stations by 6.45pm.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.