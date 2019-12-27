Derelict building arson in Peterborough on Christmas Day

Firefighters were called out to an arson at a derelict building in Peterborough on Christmas Day.

Crews from the Dogsthorpe and Stanground stations were called out on Wednesday at 3.18pm to Hurn Road, Marholm.

Fire news

They arrived to find two tyres on fire in the building.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report.

Firefighters were also called out to Norwich Road in Wisbech at 4.44pm.

The fire was in a detached garage approximately 20 x 30m while the front of a house was also well alight.

All people were accounted for and the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The fire was started accidentally, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said, with the incident re-inspected the next day.

And on Boxing Day at 6.39pm firefighters were called to a car fire on the A47 near Guyhirn.

The fire was also started accidentally.