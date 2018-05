A derelict building and mobility scooter were deliberately set on fire.

Fire crews were called to Broadway in Yaxley at 11.41am yesterday (Thursday, May 10) where they put out a fire in a derelict building.

Then at 1.52am this morning firefighters were called to a mobility scooter fire in Ringstead Road, Paston.

Anyone with information on either fire should submit an online report at www.cambs.police.uk, call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.