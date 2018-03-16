Dentist snaps up historic building in Peterborough

Have your say

A 200-year-old plus building in Peterborough has just been sold to a dentist.

The grade two listed 26 Priestgate has been sold to Visage Orthodontics Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The premises have been sold by Premiercrest Executive Pension Trust.

Richard Cousley, owner of Visage Orthodontics Ltd, said: "I'm delighted to have purchased such a prime historic building in the heart of Peterborough.

"We look forward to integrating some of the most advanced 3D equipment and clinical techniques in the UK into the character of this listed building."

The building is made up off 3,784 sq ft of office space, which is currently let in part to a number of serviced office occupiers.

Visage Orthodontics will occupy space on the ground floor where the firm will run an orthodontist practice.

Commercial agents Savills and Barker Storey Matthews jointly advised on the sale.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: "26 Priestgate provided a rare opportunity to buy the freehold of a Listed building in the heart of Peterborough city centre.

"This is an ideal location for the practice and the strong transport links will make it highly accessible for customers.”