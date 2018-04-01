Demonstration to save crucial city Post Offices

A campaign to stop Post Offices in the Ortons from disappearing led to demonstrations on Monday, with the national co-leader of the Green Party even taking part.

Jonathan Bartley was one of several campaigners outside the Orton Centre in Orton Goldhay which is set to lose its Post Office in January 2019, while the Orton Malbourne branch at Herlington is also set to close in July this year.

Peterborough Green Party co-ordinator and Ortons parish councillor Julie Howell said: “It’s about raising awareness and making sure people in Goldhay know they are potentially losing something important to them.

“People need to know what they lose if they lose a Post Office.

“We are not protesting against anybody at this particular moment, it’s about funding somebody new to take it over. January will come around pretty quickly.

“There seem to be options and I’m hopeful it will get sorted out, but I know enough to not relax about it.

“I spoke to a lot of people and they were very concerned. They do not want to walk further away to get to the Post Office.

“As Jonathan said, we are running out of those sorts of places.

“At the Post Office you know the people behind the counter and you see your neighbours. Going out to the Post Office or shops might be the only people you see that week.”

Kenneth Johnson (73) lives in Woodston but uses the Orton Goldhay Post Office.

He said: “All the shops like Greggs, Wilkinsons and the Co-op rely on people to use the Post Office then go shopping.

“The pensioners in the Orton area rely on the Post Office. If it’s not there where are they going to go?

“When there are shows on at the Arena people use the Orton Goldhay Post Office to get their pensions on the way home.

“I go there every Monday and go to the Co-op and QD Stores on a regular basis. I will still go there, but I will have to use a different Post Office.”