Demolition works begins to replace former Bridge Street Police Station with new Premier Inn hotel

Demolition work has begun on replacing the former police station in Bridge Street with a new Premier Inn hotel.

The 126 bed hotel received planning approval last September from Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.

Demolition works at the site of the former Bridge Street Police Station

Speaking at the planning meeting John Dadge, agent for the application, said completion was expected at the end of 2019.

Builders were seen on site late last week with demolition taking place.

The new hotel is expected to provide 37 new jobs.

It will soon be joined by a new Hilton Garden Inn hotel just a few minutes’ walk away at the major Fletton Quays development.

The Hilton hotel is due for completion in 2020.

