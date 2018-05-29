Deliberate car fire in Hampton spreads to nearby house

A car fire in Hampton spread to a neighbouring house.

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Lakeview Way in Hampton Hargate at 11.52pm last night (Monday).

When they arrived at the scene they saw the fire had spread to a neighbouring house.

Wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reel jets, the firefighters extinguished the fire before returning to their stations.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.