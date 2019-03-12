Deliberate car fire blocks traffic on Peterborough’s Lincoln Road

A deliberate car fire blocked traffic on Lincoln Road last night (Monday, March 11).

Fire crews were called out at 8.42pm.

Firefighters tackling the fire. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Eye-witness Lord Kenneth Montgomery-Moore said: “The traffic was blocked from both directions on Lincoln Road in the New England area for safety reasons as the burning vehicle had exploded seconds before the firefighters could extinguish the ripping flames.

“The excellent dedication that our fire service provides our city of Peterborough 24/7 is by far outstanding and I personally would like to thank them for what they do for our community of Peterborough.”

Anyone with information about the fire should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report.