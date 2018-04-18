Deliberate arson could have had 'fatal consequences' as it spread to victim's home

Police are appealing for information following an arson in a Huntingdonshire village on Monday morning, April 16.

The blaze, a vehicle that had been set alight on a driveway, happened at about 1.40am in Bishops Way, Great Paxton.

DC Neil Patrick said: “It is believed this was a deliberate act which could have had fatal consequences. The fire quickly spread and set fire to a second car which was on the same driveway, destroying both cars as a result, as well as substantial fire and smoke damage to the front of the victims’ house.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or unfamiliar people in vehicles in the area around the time of the incident. Please

“A black Volkswagen was seen in the area around the time of the fire, therefore I would like to speak with anyone who saw this vehicle or are able to help us identify the owner, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting CF0198630418 or call 101.