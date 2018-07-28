Deepings school is creating a world of education

The Deepings School has been awarded intermediate level of the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Deepings School’s international work has included tutor time World Cup initiatives, collaboration with schools in China and India to work with them to create exciting learning opportunities for our students, specifically focusing on worldwide languages.

Another strand has been the involvement of local author of The Boy in Brazil, Seth Burkett, whose book has been used as the basis for a project in Year 8 Geography.

On hearing the news that The Deepings had achieved intermediate level of the award, headteacher Richard Lord said: “ The next step will be to develop our schemes of learning to include a greater range of international activities and opportunities for cross curricular activities. We are also looking forward to arranging for our students to communicate with students at our partner schools in India and China through e-mail and Skype. As we prepare our students for life after The Deepings School, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that they have developed a sound understanding of the opportunities presented by globalisation, as well as developing our students’ awareness and tolerance of other cultures.”