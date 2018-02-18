Deepings school careers work is praised

The Deepings School has been recognised for achieving excellence in its Careers, Employability and Enterprise programme and has been presented with The Quality in Careers Standard – Career Mark – Platinum award.

A presentation was made by local MP John Hayes who congratulated the school and was keen to talk to the students about their career aspirations.

Also part of the presentation party were John Ambrose from the awarding body, Complete Careers, Harry Norman, Managing Director from OAL (Olympus Automation Limited) one of many local businesses that have been working closely with the school to support careers and work-related activities, Deputy Head Ian Ladley and two Year 11 students who were involved in the assessment interviews, Katie Hand and Sam Jacklin.