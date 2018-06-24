Deeping pupils take time to get involved with their community

The children at Market Deeping Community Primary School have been building links with the local area.

The school is getting involved in events in Market Deeping and building awareness of communities around the world.

Mexican studies

Recent visitors included Mr Gary Ridgway, who leads the local Beaver Pack. He talked to the children about the Scouting movement and all children involved in the association came in their uniforms.

During the last few weeks of the summer term the school will be having a raft building day in preparation for the Deepings Raft Race, and children will be taking part in the Deepings Carnival.

Children in Key Stage 1 have been learning about festivals and celebrations around the world, and the carnival will give them a great opportunity to celebrate their learning.

The school is holding its first outdoor Summer Fair for many years on Friday, July 6, from 5pm and has a farming theme to recognise the work of the surrounding countryside.

The Exotic Pet Refuge will be there, as the School Council have supported them as their charity this year.

Headteacher, Mark Ratchford, said: “We are putting the community at the heart of our school.

“It is important that children understand their place in the community and the role they play, so that as they grow they will show respect and support their local community.