Dedicated cancer fundraisers near £1 million mark

A group of women who have spent decades raising are closing in on an incredible milestone.

The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research were formed 43 years ago - and the group is now just £45,000 short of raising £1 million.

There are currently 48 members of the society, who hold a number of events throughout the year to raise money for the cancer charity.

Over the years the group has had a number of special guests attend meetings and events, including Anne Widdecombe, Clarissa Dixon-Wright and Lars Tharp.

They have even had the chance to see some of Queen Victoria’s jewellery up close thanks to Antiques Roadshow expert Geoffrey Munn.

The group will hold its next event later this month, and Annette Beeton said: “In 1974 a newcomer to the area decided to start a Luncheon Club to raise money for Cancer Research.

“This unique group of ladies has over 43years had great fun, many headaches and much laughter raising £955,000.

“We have been very privilged to have had as our Presidents the Machioness of Exeter, Lady Victoria Leatham and now Miranda Rock her daughter.”

Along with raising the money for Cancer Research UK, the ladies have had the chance to see where their donations have gone, with a visit to the Cancer Research UK centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Annette said: “Many people locally have helped us over the years to reach this total and enabled us to spread the word about the research taking place at the Cancer Research UK centre at Addenbrookes Hospital where so many of our patients have been and stillare being treated.

“It was incredible to be able to meet the research staff, without doubt the most knowledgeable, dedicated and enthusiastic people from all over the world.

“Dr Nitzen Rosenfield came to our AGM last year and we have visited him in his laboratories.”

The next event will take place on Tuesday, May 29 at the William Cecil Hotel in Stamford from 6.30pm, celebrating 40 years of the Antiques Roadshow.

Marc Allum - an expert on the TV show, will give a talk about some of the special items uncovered on the programme.

Tickets cost £10, and visitors can also bring items for valuation for a further £5 valuation.

Marc’s book will also be available for signing with a donation to Cancer Research UK.

For more information about the event contact Annette on 01733 232521.