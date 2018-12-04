Death of Peterborough toddler Ruby Tyers, 2, at riverside Key Feste, was 'tragic accident' inquest finds

The death of a two-year-old girl who drowned in the River Nene on The Embankment in Peterborough has been described as a "tragic accident" at an inquest today.

Ruby Tyers, described as a very fast, very inquisitive, two-year-old, friendly, curious and giggly, fell into the water on Sunday September 3 during Key Feste.

Floral tributes laid on Peterborough's riverbank in memory of Ruby Tyers. Photo: SWNS

She died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge at 8.51am the following day.

Her mother Wendy Gray said she lost sight of Ruby as she and her partner were helping disabled children at a festival stand around 10-yards from the water's edge.

She said at the time that Ruby had run towards the riverbank to look for ducks and swans and was out of the couple's eyeline for seconds.

Wendy said Ruby was only in the water for two minutes, but despite doctors doing all they could to save her, she died on Monday September 4.

Ruby Tyres, aged 2, who tragically died after falling in the River Nene in Peterborough. Photo: SWNS

At a hearing at Huntingdon Law Courts today, Tuesday December 4, Cambridgeshire assistant coroner Simon Milburn concluded Ruby's death was a "tragic accident".

A post-mortem examination said the cause of death was pneumonia from cardiac arrest after submersion in water.