The death of a man whose body was found in a river is being treated as “non-suspicious”.

The man, in his 60s, was found at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea, March, on Monday morning.

At the time police said the death was “unexplained”.

A police spokesperson said today (Wednesday, April 3) that the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

The file has now been handed to the coroner.