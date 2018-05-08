Daughter then mum get breast cancer

When Amberley Kent heard her mother Cathy had breast cancer she knew exactly what she would go through - as she had just fought off the disease a week earlier.

It has been an especially tough time for the Kent family, with Amberley (24) left conflicted by her good news and the knowledge of what her mum (52) was about to go through.

“It brings you back down to earth,” said Amberley, of Eye, who is now holding a charity ball in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

“I know what she is going to be going through. You never want to wish anything like that on your worst enemy, nevermind my mum who I am close to.

“All through my treatment she was at home with me and saw me first hand, which makes it worse as she knows she has to go through it. It’s horrible.

“She’s finding it quite tough - the smallest things make you tired. I’m trying to help mum through it, but it’s just brutal.”

Amberley, who lives with her parents, was diagnosed aged just 23 on June 28, 2017.

She finished radiotherapy on March 1, 2018, having had chemotherapy and surgery to remove a tumour.

But any joy was short-lived when her mum’s diagnosis came through a week later - “I knew she was going to get the results. I just saw the look on her face when she walked in and knew,” said Amberley.

News of Cathy’s diagnosis with a different type of breast cancer was incredibly painful for Amberley’s dad Darryl, a director at Engineering Services Partnership in Cygnet Park, Hampton.

Amberley, who also works at the company, said: “For dad it’s horrendous, first seeing his daughter go through it, now his wife. It’s very tough.

“It’s stressful for him but he’s holding up okay. We are a very positive family.”

Amberley’s inspiration to raise money for research charity Breast Cancer Now came from a family barbecue held every year.

Last year’s washout, which led to the outdoor event moving into the kitchen, still raised £750 for charity, so Amberley decided to go a step further and hold a charity ball on Saturday, June 16.

The glamorous event at Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Road, includes a DJ, table magic, raffle and live auction.

Tickets are £50 per person and tables of 10 can be booked for £500. The event begins at 6.30pm.

Amberley added: “I want to raise as much money as possible to help women out there.

“We will find a cause.”

To book a ticket, call Amberley on 07540335638 or email amberley.kent@icloud.com.