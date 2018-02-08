Dates announced for Flying Scotsman's three-day visit to Peterborough

The dates have been announced for the Flying Scotsman's three-day visit to Peterborough.

The famous locomotive will be in public service on September 29 and 30 and October 1 at Nene Valley Railway as part of a nationwide tour.

The Flying Scotsman

Tickets must be purchased in advanced for a trip behind the Flying Scotsman.

Jerry Thurston from Nene Valley Railway said: "Our Popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will also be operating hauled by the locomotive. The locomotive appears with kind thanks to the National Railway Museum and Riley & Son (E) as a thank you for the assistance the NVR provided in October with repairs to the locomotive.

"We are currently planning the visit and all details and updates will appear on our web page: www.nvr.org.uk/events/flying-scotsman."

The engine was travelling through the city in October last year when it developed a fault. It was taken to Nene Valley Railway where a full inspection was carried out and repairs were made to axles.

The train stayed at Nene Valley Railway for 10 days while the work was carried out.

The national tour will start next month and will last into the autumn.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman is a true symbol of engineering excellence and continues to inspire and amaze crowds of people wherever it goes.

“Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age.”

For more information about the Flying Scotsman, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/.

