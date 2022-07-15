The Met Office has issued a severe warning to people living in Peterborough after soaring temperatures could lead to a “threat to life”.

It’s the first red warning the Met Office has ever issued for extreme heat, warning of a “potentially very serious situation” in parts of England - otherwise known as ‘level four’.

An exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday are forecast, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

Mercury on Monday is predicted to hit 35 degrees while Tuesday brings with it higher temperatures of 38 degrees in Peterborough.

A recording of 38.7 degrees was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden on Thursday, 25 July, 2019 which was the highest temperature officially recorded in the UK in 2019.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Forecasters say there is an 80% chance of the current heatwave topping the record (101.7F).

Level four is reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system…. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.”

On Saturday the city is looking cooler and will experience 26 degree sunshine and 29 degrees on Sunday.

It comes as health services are being pushed to the limit in Peterborough as the hot weather has seen an ‘exceptionally’ high demand for services.

An amber heat warning has also been issued for Sunday, which is likely to see demand increase for the already under pressure East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and Peterborough City Hospital.

It has been reported that all ambulance services in the country – including the East of England service, which covers Peterborough and Cambridgeshire – are at REAP level 4.

REAP is the Resource Escalation Action Plan and REAP 4 is the highest escalation level which indicates extreme pressure.

National Highways is also advising motorists and their passengers to be well prepared for any journeys being planned this weekend and early next week – including taking drinking water.

It has also suggested checking your vehicle before you leave home and monitoring travel conditions, in case for busy roads.

UK Health Security Agency tips to staying safe in the extreme sun