Dancers step out for debut at Peterborough school fete

The recently formed Elizabeth Boardman Dance Company, based at Peterborough’s Queen Katharine Academy, made its debut with a great performance at the Fulbridge Academy Summer Fete.

They have only been together since April, and principal Elizabeth Boardman, said: “I am so proud of them! They have all worked really hard, and to come up with such fantastic performances in street and contemporary dance, in just half a term, is absolutely amazing.”

Now they are looking forward to further performances - starting at the Bretton Community Festival today at 2pm - and starting their first competition season in the autumn.

The school offers classes from age 2 years upwards. For more information contact info@ebdance.co.uk.