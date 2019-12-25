Dancers are on top of the world

Talented young dancers from Ramsey-based Urban Dance Academy landed two world titles at this months BDO street dance world championships in Telford.

UDA, which also has classes in Peterborough, March and Huntingdon sent four teams – and all four come home with trophies.

Urban Dance Academy at the world championships

Radical (pictured in blue tops, and Elaboration (black tops) were crowned BDO World Champions 2019.

The youngest crew – Descendants – aged six to eight, came an incredible fourth after only being together for six months with two new members joining only 10 weeks ago.

They also came home with multiple solo and duo champions and wins as quads, trios and Megacrew – which saw both world champion crews come together.

Founder Danielle Manfroi-Harlock said: “ This is a massive achievement for all the students at UDA and shows that dedication and hard work really pays off.

“The medals and trophies are absolutely amazing and shows UDA are at the top of their game, but it’s the friendships, team spirit and memories that are the true winners.”

Contact info@myuda.co.uk to find out more.

