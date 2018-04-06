Dad ‘owes his life’ to son (8) after stroke

A courageous eight-year-old boy helped save his dad’s life after he had a stroke at their home in Hampton Hargate.

Corey Bisby-Boyd came to the rescue after dad Darren lost the use of his left side and was unable to speak following the medical emergency last month.

The pupil at St Michael’s Church School in Cardea has now been rewarded for his bravery after receiving a special Headteacher’s Award, with dad and mum Amanda making a surprise appearance on the day.

Corey said: “I was happy and proud because my mummy and daddy were at the school with me.

“I did not know I was going to be given that award.”

Asked about the bravery he showed in calling 999, Corey added: “My mummy and daddy told me what to do by ringing 999 and asking for an ambulance if they were not well.

“I saw my daddy was not himself and had fallen over to one side and could not speak, so I knew something was wrong, so I rang 999 for help for my daddy.”

Proud dad Darren (37) said: “He did a great job - I owe him my life. If not for him I don’t know what would have happened.

“Corey is a perfect example of why it is important to teach children and young people first aid, and what to do in a 999 call situation.”

Reflecting on the day he suffered the stroke, dad of four Darren said: “Corey was unwell and was off school. I got up that morning, had a bit of a headache and did not think anything of it.

“My wife took our daughter to pre-school and left me with our other three children.

“I was sitting at the kitchen table having breakfast while the kids were watching TV. Suddenly I started getting this pain on the left-hand side of my chest.

“I thought I was having a heart attack - the whole left side went numb. I could not speak and Corey walked in. From what I remember he was saying ‘daddy, are you okay?’

“He rang 999 and told the 999 operator how I was and gave the operator our address and landline telephone number. He then stayed on the phone until the ambulance came 40 minutes later.”

Darren was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where a CT scan revealed he had suffered a traumatic stroke which is believed to have either been triggered by a bacterial infection or him banging his head.

He still returns to hospital twice a week for check-ups but is now on warfarin which prevents blood clotting.

Darren said: “I’m feeling tired and can’t do what I want to do. I’ve been off work for three weeks and can’t drive for four weeks.

“I’m trying to take it easy and I’m getting there slowly.”

Darren was also full of praise for B11 Ward at the hospital, adding: “The treatment was excellent. They were so good to me.”