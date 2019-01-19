Cyclists have pedal power thanks to donation

A Peterborough cycling club will be able to keep warm while peddling through the winter thanks to a donation from UK Power Networks.

The power company has given PACE (Peterborough All-terrain Cycling Enthusiasts) a much-needed £250 grant as part of its Team Sport Award scheme. It donated the money through employee Martin Pilarski, a field engineer at the firm’s Peterborough office, who has been involved with PACE for the past three years.

Martin said: “At this time of year it’s mainly mountain biking, but we mix it up and do events for adults as well as youngsters.”

The club recently held the teddy bear ride to Peterborough City Hospital, taking presents to children before Christmas.