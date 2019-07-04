Cyclist and car collide at Bridge Street traffic lights in Peterborough

A cyclist and car have collided at the Bridge Street traffic lights, near the Rivergate roundabout.
The incident was reported to police shortly after midday.
The cyclist has suffered leg injuries .
A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Bridge Street in Peterborough shortly after noon today following reports of a collision.
“An ambulance attended and the crew treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”
The road was closed but has now reopened.