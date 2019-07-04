Cyclist and car collide at Bridge Street traffic lights in Peterborough

A cyclist and car have collided at the Bridge Street traffic lights, near the Rivergate roundabout.

The incident was reported to police shortly after midday.

Ambulance news

The cyclist has suffered leg injuries .

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Bridge Street in Peterborough shortly after noon today following reports of a collision.

“An ambulance attended and the crew treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”

The road was closed but has now reopened.