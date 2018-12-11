Customers angry after late cancellation of Peterborough Moonlight Drive-In Cinema

Customers have been left angry by the late cancellation of the Moonlight Drive-In Cinema in Peterborough.

Families looking forward to seeing Elf at Serpentine Green tonight have discovered the screening has been cancelled.

Tonight was meant to be the first night of seven at the shopping centre in Hampton, but the entre week’s screenings appear to have been called off.

A post on Serpentine Green’s Facebook page this evening states: “CUSTOMER NOTICE - MOONLIGHT DRIVE-IN CINEMAS: Due to circumstances beyond our control, Moonlight Drive-in Cinemas will not be attending Serpentine Green this week (11th - 17th December).

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. Customers can contact Moonlight Drive-in Cinemas directly on info@moonlightcinema.com or 03330 064608. We will share more information as we receive it.”

Celia Joseph was one of the unhappy customers. She tweeted the Peterborough Telegraph saying: “Daughter booked for @MLdrivein Outdoor Cinema #Peterborough this evening to see The Elf - this elf has done a runner and lots of disspointed customers.”

Laura Wilshire tweeted: “Turned up for tonight’s showing of Elf, and no one was there. We didn’t receive any cancellation email and had to be told by Serpentine Green staff that @MLdrivein had cancelled their events.”

The company’s website this evening states: “Oh No, You’ve Missed Us!

“We don’t currently have any plans to return to this area, however if you know of a suitable location please do let us know and we will do our best to come back soon :).”

The Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact Moonlight Drive-In Cinema this evening.

More as we have it.