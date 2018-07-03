Cultural party celebrates 40 years of Peterborough’s green jewel Ferry Meadows

It was very much a party in the park as 40th birthday celebrations were held at Ferry Meadows over the weekend.

Peterborough’s green jewel held the first of two big events to mark the anniversary with a cultural festival including plenty of local music acts on a big stage.

Further features of the weekend included a pedal-powered cinema showing ‘The Greatest Showman’, a teddy bear picnic run and ‘Nemo’, an interactive water-powered musical instrument for visitors to play.

There was also a focus on heritage with visitors able to watch a Roman re-enactment, with the opportunity to visit the Roman camp, as well as guided heritage walks around the park.

Other activities included a crafts marquee, storyteller, raffle and fairground rides, as well as catering stalls.

A special visitor on Sunday afternoon was Wyndham Thomas, the former head of the Peterborough Development Corporation which created Ferry Meadows and handed it over to the Nene Park Trust to maintain.

Further anniversary celebrations for Ferry Meadows continue with smaller events throughout the summer, with the second celebratory weekend, the Ferry Meadows Activity Weekend, taking place on the weekend of September 1 and 2.