Crowland to come under siege - from re-enactors

The Cittie of London Brigade from The Sealed Knot return to Crowland next week to re-enact The Siege of Crowland Abbey 1643.

And this year, the annual event promises to be better than ever, with more soldiers, cannons and mortar, a Living History Camp, and displays, cavalry parades, a torchlit night march into Crowland by Oliver Cromwell’s regiment followed by a spectacular night battle with a fireworks finale.

The weekend of events gets underway on Saturday, September 14, at Trinity Bridge at 11.15am with the first march to the abbey. The torchlit parade will start at 7.15pm with the night battle at 7.40pms. Entertainment on Saturday night is headed by The Houndogs.

Sunday’s events start at Trinity Bridge at 12.15pm and the event closes at 4.30pm.