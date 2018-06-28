Crowdfunding appeal after money for Whittlesey mum’s funeral is stolen

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched after money for a Whittlesey mum’s funeral was stolen.

Megan Hall (29) of Newland Road was six months pregnant with her second child when she suffered an unexpected brain haemorrhage which killed her.

Her grieving parents Ronnie and Caroline Hall were then dealt another huge blow when £1,800 for their daughter’s funeral was stolen from their car as they searched out a plot in Eastfield Cemetery for her to be buried on Wednesday last week.

Following the theft, Megan’s cousin Gemma Thomson set up a JustGiving page which has already received donations and messages of condolence from people who knew Megan, and even some who did not but have been touched by the sad chain of events.

Gemma said: “Megan was a beautiful fun and caring young women. She and her unborn baby girl Sophie have sadly passed away, breaking all of our hearts.

“I am asking everyone that knew Megan to help and donate whatever you can in order to help her heartbroken, grieving family, and in respect of Megan and baby Sophie.

“RIP Megan and Sophie, we all love you always.”

Donations can be made by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-thomson.

Megan’s dad Ronnie said he was touched by all the offers of support the family have received.

“We want to say a big thank you to the people that have helped us so far,” he said.

Anybody with information on the theft should call police on 101.