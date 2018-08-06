Cross Keys awards open

Nominations are invited for the annual Cross Keys Homes Residents Awards which provide a chance to celebrate residents who go above and beyond to make a difference to their local community.

The awards were launched five years ago with the aim of recognising the hard work achieved by local Cross Keys residents.

Chief executive of the housing association Claire Higgins said: “Every year that we host these awards we receive a huge number of entries highlighting the amazing achievements of many extraordinary people.

“It is always heartwarming to hear their stories and we’re proud to be able to reward them for making a difference to our communities.”

Cross Keys residents are encouraged to enter the awards, giving them a chance to win a trophy and certificate at December’s ceremony.

The awards include:

. Good Neighbour

. Young Person’s Achievement (aged between 11-24)

. Personal Achiever of the Year (age 25+)

. Area Panel Member of the Year

. Making a Difference

. Special Recognition

. Resident Involvement - for involved residents who regularly attend one of the Cross Keys panels to help it to continue and improve its services

. Extra Care Special Contribution,

Entry forms can be collected from any Cross Keys office or you can nominate people online at: www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk/nominate.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, October 12.